﻿
meghan markle lemon print dress lookalikes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle’s £2600 lemon print dress gets a twist in this Monsoon lookalike

Monsoon’s £99 lemon motif dress has the same California vibe as the Duchess’ de la Renta look

Karen Silas

Since moving back home to Los Angeles, Meghan Markle’s wardrobe has definitely had a California vibe, from a palm print maxi dress she wore while cradling son Archie, to the flowy Carolina Herrera frock she wore when she and Prince Harry announced they’re expecting baby #2.

We especially loved the gorgeous lemon print Oscar de la Renta dress she donned for a Spotify event with Harry earlier this year (the exact design is still available at Saks) – so we were thrilled when we spotted a £99 lookalike at Monsoon.

RELATED: See the incredible lemon cake Meghan Markle made with fruit from her garden

meghan-markle-lemon-print-dress-spotify

Pregnant Meghan disguised her baby bump in a ready-to-wear lemon print dress by Oscar de la Renta

Meghan’s de la Renta dress is from Oscar de la Renta’s beautiful spring collection, which offers the lemon print motif in everything from retro-inspired shift dresses to tops.

lemon print dress sleeveless meghan markle monsoon

S.E.W. Sustainable Libra Lemon Midi Dress Blue, £99 ($140), Monsoon

SHOP NOW

Monsoon’s ‘Libra’ lemon shirt dress is a midi length look with cheery yellow lemons against a sky blue background. And we think eco-conscious Meghan would love the look because it’s environmentally-friendly, created with sustainable and recycled fabrics.

meghan markle lemon print dress de la renta

Oscar de la Renta Citrus Primavera Dress, £2,710 ($2,890), Farfetch

SHOP NOW

Meghan clearly has a love of citrus fruit, and even grows them at her and Harry’s spectacular Santa Barbara home! The avid amateur chef even recently baked a cake using lemons from her own garden, sending the lovely treat to the charity  World Central Kitchen.

Love Duchess Meghan's sunny look? We found even more options to add a lemon twist to your wardrobe...

Shop more Meghan Markle-style lemon prints

meghan markle lemon print dress on amazon

Allegra K Lemon print dress, from £22.99 ($29.99), Amazon

SHOP NOW

marks and spencer meghan markle lemon print

Hobbs lemon print A-line skirt, £85, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

meghan markle lemon print dress nordstrom reformation similar

Reformation Pacey Lemon Print Minidress, $218 (£158), Nordstrom

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about meghan markle style

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.