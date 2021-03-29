Meghan Markle’s £2600 lemon print dress gets a twist in this Monsoon lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since moving back home to Los Angeles, Meghan Markle’s wardrobe has definitely had a California vibe, from a palm print maxi dress she wore while cradling son Archie, to the flowy Carolina Herrera frock she wore when she and Prince Harry announced they’re expecting baby #2.

We especially loved the gorgeous lemon print Oscar de la Renta dress she donned for a Spotify event with Harry earlier this year (the exact design is still available at Saks) – so we were thrilled when we spotted a £99 lookalike at Monsoon.

Pregnant Meghan disguised her baby bump in a ready-to-wear lemon print dress by Oscar de la Renta

Meghan’s de la Renta dress is from Oscar de la Renta’s beautiful spring collection, which offers the lemon print motif in everything from retro-inspired shift dresses to tops.

S.E.W. Sustainable Libra Lemon Midi Dress Blue, £99 ($140), Monsoon

Monsoon’s ‘Libra’ lemon shirt dress is a midi length look with cheery yellow lemons against a sky blue background. And we think eco-conscious Meghan would love the look because it’s environmentally-friendly, created with sustainable and recycled fabrics.

Oscar de la Renta Citrus Primavera Dress, £2,710 ($2,890), Farfetch

Meghan clearly has a love of citrus fruit, and even grows them at her and Harry’s spectacular Santa Barbara home! The avid amateur chef even recently baked a cake using lemons from her own garden, sending the lovely treat to the charity World Central Kitchen.

Love Duchess Meghan's sunny look? We found even more options to add a lemon twist to your wardrobe...

Shop more Meghan Markle-style lemon prints

Allegra K Lemon print dress, from £22.99 ($29.99), Amazon

Hobbs lemon print A-line skirt, £85, Marks & Spencer

Reformation Pacey Lemon Print Minidress, $218 (£158), Nordstrom

