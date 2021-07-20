Duchess Camilla wears an insane Hawaiian print dress on royal visit

The Duchess of Cornwall accompanied husband Prince Charles to St Mary's, one of the Isles of Scilly, on Tuesday where they visited Five Islands Academy School for an Eco Conference. The weather was beautiful and so was Camilla's lovely outfit.

The royal chose a stunning turquoise blue shirt dress that was adorned with a very summery print - which looked to be super tropical! We love it. She added nude high heels and lovely gold jewellery.

Charles and Camilla also headed to Porthcressa Quay to meet key workers involved in community support during pandemic and local business owners who have been affected by lockdown.

It's been a busy week for the mother-of-two. On Monday the royal went to Exeter Cathedral with Charles. Basking in the beautiful weather, the royal pair looked very smart, with the Prince wearing a crisp grey suit and Camilla sporting one of her favourite dresses by Fiona Clare.

Camilla and Charles enjoying the Isles of Scilly

The dress has been worn by the royal many times this year, it's clearly a key piece in her wardrobe right now. The stunning design features printed feathers on a navy blue material and is designed in a shirt shape so it's easy to throw on. Camilla teamed the design with nude high heels.

Fiona Clare is the high-end designer that Camilla has on speed dial and it's easy to see why. The bespoke company encourages customers to head to the brand's studio for a consultation, so you can just imagine how perfect the fit is.

Dressing royalty is a true pinnacle moment in any designer's career, and Fiona couldn't be happier. She previously told HELLO!: "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights, but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's dresser - was a jewel in the crown! She added: I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her, it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."

