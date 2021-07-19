Countess Sophie looks beautiful in all-blue outfit for royal outing The royal visited HMNB Portsmouth

Sophie Wessex headed out on a royal visit to view the HMS Daring at Her Majesty's Naval Base Portsmouth, and she looked amazing in an all-blue outfit.

Sophie is the sponsor of the air-defence destroyer, which was launched in 2006.

The royal wore a blue blouse and aquamarine trousers for the visit, in which she met engineers and logisticians who worked on the vessel.

She even had blue on her mind when it came to safety, as she was seen carrying a blue facemask.

HMS Daring is currently undergoing a heavy refit, with refurbishments of its living quarters, as well as overhauls of its weapons and propulsion systems.

Sophie was guided through the refurbishments on her visit, and wore white safety clothing, including overalls, safety boots, a helmet, glasses, gloves and a face mask.

⚓️🛠🦺The Countess of Wessex visited @HMNBPortsmouth today, where HRH met engineers and logisticians who are working on the destroyer @HMSDaring, which is currently under refit.



The Countess, Sponsor of @HMSDaring, launched the ship in 2006. pic.twitter.com/Olz2M6LMUp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 20, 2021

Speaking about the royal's visit, Leiutenant Commander Jason Wyatt, who is overseeing the refit, said: "As the Senior Naval Officer of HMS Daring it was an honour to reacquaint Her Royal Highness with her ship and to show her the areas and machinery being overhauled.

"The Countess was able to reflect on her last visit to Daring in 2017 and she was impressed by the capability improvements made to the ship while docked in Portsmouth.

"The Refit Support Group are custodians of Daring during this refit, but it is not just Royal Navy engineers who are revitalising Daring."

He added: "The Countess of Wessex recognised the special efforts of the wider Defence enterprise, including the DE&S, BAE Systems and wider defence industry involved in delivering such a complex feat of engineering which will deliver Daring back to operational readiness."

Over the weekend, Sophie attended the British Grand Prix and she looked lovely in an elegant Alaïa red and white maxi dress.

Sophie is the sponsor of the vessel

Braving the scorching temperatures, Sophie chose to wear a white sleeveless dress complete with a statement red print, adding a pair of chic white Penelope Chilvers wedges and her Sophie Habsburg clutch bag for the hot weather at the weekend.

Stepping out at Silverstone, the glamorous royal wore her blonde hair in loose curls, accessorising with simple studs, a dazzling pearl necklace and a pair of chic black sunglasses.

And Sophie's look wasn't complete without a perfectly styled red facemask that matched her immaculate red and white ensemble.

