Sophie Wessex stuns in floaty striped dress from royal brand of the moment

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex put on another stylish display on Friday when she opened the new Pre-Prep & Music School at Eagle House alongside Prince Edward.

Sophie looked absolutely gorgeous in her £225 striped, floaty shirt dress from the brand royal ladies are loving at the moment – ME+EM.

READ: The Countess of Wessex's floral midi skirt is just like this Marks & Spencer number

The Countess looked relaxed and super chic in the 'Cotton Summer Stripe Midi Dress' with tiered skirt, shirt collar and removable black belt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex shares a look inside her kitchen at Bagshot Park

Sophie's frock features the brand's signature double piping side stripe with a contrasting stripe pattern on the inside. The drawcord belt with gold toggles also helped to accentuate her trim waist.

Completing her look, Sophie recycled her trusty black Sophie Habsburg 'Lunatic' clutch bag and added her gorgeous pair of Penelope Chilvers 'Agatha' navy leather sandals.

She kept her makeup to a minimum and wore her blonde hair in a half-up-half-down style as she posed for photos alongside her husband and children from the school.

READ: Countess Sophie's beautiful custom-made dress for Prince Philip's funeral revealed

MORE: Royals wearing neon like the fash-pack on Instagram

Sophie looked gorgeous in her striped dress

This is the second time this week Sophie has turned to ME+EM for a royal outing. On Wednesday, she chose the stunning 'Polka Dot Printed Maxi Dress' as she attended the WI's Annual Meeting.

The £295 design is made in a beautiful cream tone and comes complete with subtle balloon sleeves, a deep shirt cuff, a button front, grandad collar, drawcord waist and is finished with a pleated skirt.

Sophie has worn ME+EM on a number of royal occasions

Last month, Sophie also turned to the brand to celebrate International Nurses Day 2021, wearing a dazzling navy blue midi dress which again, had an on-trend pleated skirt, and a built-in, zip-up top.

READ: Sophie Wessex's stunning £105k engagement ring has sweet link to Princess Diana

Cotton Summer Stripe Midi Dress, £225, ME+EM

ME+EM is really having a moment right now with the royal ladies - the Duchess of Cambridge wore one of their frocks only last month.

During the royal tour of Scotland, Kate invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home and wore an eye-catching pink outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster had told her it was her favourite colour. The silk shirt dress costs £450 and looked incredible on the mother-of-three.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.