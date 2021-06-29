We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex is often dubbed one of the most stylish members of the royal family, and her latest pleated pink skirt proved the glamorous mother-of-two knows how to style her summer wardrobe.

Stepping out for her latest engagement in Scotland, Sophie and her husband Prince Edward attended the newly opened St James Quarter shopping district, where they learned about how small businesses and local vendors are taking steps to recover following the pandemic.

The royal sported a stunning floral skirt for her St James Quarter visit

A vision of elegance, the 56-year-old royal wore a stunning floral pleated skirt, teamed with a fitted cream blazer and suede pointed-toe heels.

Completing the look, the Countess accessorized her floral ensemble with a pair of elegant drop earrings and a chic glitzy clutch bag.

The Countess looked stunning in florals on Monday

Much like the Duchess of Cambridge, Sophie isn't afraid to champion sustainable fashion and often opts to rewear her clothes. Sporting a gorgeous floral dress from last season during her engagement in Forfar on Monday, the royal looked stunning in Etro's summer wear collection, which has some stunning royal-approved pieces in their sale.

Silk Crepe Floral Midi Dress, £1,087, Etro

If you're hoping to channel the royal's style this summer, we're loving this navy satin floral wrap dress is the ultimate high street dupe for Sophie's stunning Scottish look.

Satin Floral Dress, £29.99, New Look

Edward and Sophie aren’t the only royals taking part in royal engagements in Scotland this month. The Queen has joined forces with her daughter, Princess Anne, and grandson, Prince William, for what’s been coined ‘Royal Week’ – a week full of engagements and activities.

On Monday, the Queen stunned in a pastel dress and suit jacket as she attended the Irn Bru factory with Prince William. The monarch looked lovely in a powder blue outfit for her first engagement of her trip - a nod to Scotland's flag, no doubt.

She also accessorised with her classic string of pearls, matching earrings and the Pearl Trefoil Brooch.

