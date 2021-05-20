We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex brought back one of our favourite ensembles from last summer as she carried out engagements on Tuesday. Sophie, 56, looked elegant in a repeat geometric dress in black, white and orange hues from DVF Diane von Furstenberg.

She first wore the frock when she sat for a live sculpting session with Frances Segelman as part of a special event for the Vision Foundation last September.

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex joins Vision for the Commonwealth Event

On this occasion, the Countess teamed the sleeveless dress with a smart black blazer and her blonde locks were styled in loose waves.

The royal mum-of-two attended a Vision for the Commonwealth Event via video call in her role as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

Later that day, she sported the same outfit to attend a meeting with Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, at the Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office.

Welcome meeting with HRH Countess of Wessex to discuss preventing sexual violence in conflict and increasing women’s participation in peace processes.



Together we are committed to supporting survivors and bringing perpetrators to justice. pic.twitter.com/mjwp2A2UCH — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) May 18, 2021

Dominic Raab shared a photo of his meeting with the Countess

Mr Raab shared a photograph from their meeting in a tweet, writing: "Welcome meeting with HRH Countess of Wessex to discuss preventing sexual violence in conflict and increasing women’s participation in peace processes. Together we are committed to supporting survivors and bringing perpetrators to justice."

Her £576 dress has since sold out but there is a similar DVF style for £239 on the Outnet, currently available in all sizes.

On Monday, Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, undertook several engagements in Somerset, including a visit to a vaccination centre.

The Countess opted to wear a navy jacket and a white pleated midi skirt for her outing.

