Loved Meghan Markle's elegant trench dress? We've found a stunning lookalike

Back in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex looked pretty in pink as she stepped out in a gorgeous blush mac dress by House of Nonie. Teaming her tailored midi with a pair of Dioressence pumps by Dior and a Mulberry Clifton shoulder bag, Meghan wore the outfit to attend the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition – and it's one of her most memorable looks to date.

Meghan chosen a trench dress by House of Nonie while visiting an exhibition in 2018

In love with her dress? Good news, Karen Millen is selling the perfect dupe and it's on sale! Reduced to £149.25, this elegant design features rows of glossy double-breasted buttons, a belt with a glinting buckle and neat lapels. A glamorous wedding guest outfit, we'd recommend accessorising your new favourite frock with diamante droplet earrings and nude stilettos.

Blush Trench Dress, £149.25, Karen Millen

For her 2018 appearance, Meghan swept her dark hair into a chic messy bun and opted for natural and dewy makeup. Rocking a brown smokey eye complete with rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match, eagle-eyed fans were also quick to notice her manicure, with many remarking that it looked similar to Essie's 'Ballet Slippers' polish. The classic shade is actually the Queen's go-to, and she's been wearing it since 1989.

Meghan is a big fan of the trench dress trend

Over the years, Meghan has worn a number of trench coat inspired dresses, and one of her best-loved styles is her beige number from Banana Republic. Wearing the timeless design during an official visit to South Africa back in October 2019, the Duchess accessorised with demure nude heels.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Royal Fashion Hacks

Perhaps most famously, Meghan even chose a trench dress to debut her bouncing baby boy, Prince Archie in 2018. Introducing her son to the world, Prince Harry's wife chose a bright white style by British designer Grace Wales Bonner, completing the look with Manolo Blahnik pumps.

