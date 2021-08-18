Loved Meghan Markle's $3,790 gold earrings? Nordstrom has a lookalike pair for just $35

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love a cool statement earring, so when we saw Meghan Markle rocking gorgeous gold Peepal Leaf earrings by ethical jeweler Pippa Small the look definitely got our attention!

While the $3,790 handcrafted earrings have long since sold out, if you loved the Duchess of Sussex’s jewelry you’re in luck - we’ve found the perfect lookalikes for just $35 at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom’s brushed gold teardrop earrings in a fishhook ear wire style are strikingly similar to the royal’s designer look, and have a 4.8-star out of five rating!

Large Brushed Teardrop Earrings, $35, Nordstrom

“Expensive looking & comfortable,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’ve been looking for this style earring, without the heaviness I usually find. These are lightweight and good quality! Hard to find both! These are exactly what I needed...an artistic look with a light feeling on my ear lobes. Perfect!”

Another shopper raved, “Love these earrings. They look great with everything and don’t weigh down your ears.”

THE ORIGINAL: Pippa Small's ethical handmade gold earrings, priced at $3,790, are now sold out

Meghan made a fashion splash when she paired her Pippa Small earrings with a green dress by Jason Wu during the 2018 royal tour of Fiji alongside husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess has chosen Pippa Small jewelry on many high-profile royal occasions, from Wimbledon to Princess Eugenie's wedding.

