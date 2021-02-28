Meghan Markle's sell-out blue mini dress is back in stock in time for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex sent royal fans wild after making a surprise appearance during Prince Harry's chat with James Corden, wearing a stunning blue dress.

During the FaceTime chat, which aired on The Late Late Show, Meghan's outfit of choice was recognised by eagle-eyed fans as the 'Puffed Sleeve Smocked Dress' from LA fashion brand Velvet Torch - costing just over £21 (or $30).

Unfortunately, the frock sold out very quickly, especially after the brand confirmed the outfit credit. But we have good news – Velvet Torch has announced that it will be back in stock on 15 March, and you can pre-order it now!

Meghan receives a surprise call from James Corden!

The mini dress features a pretty tiered skirt, shirred bodice and flattering sleeves – perfect for summer. The Duchess, who is expecting her second child with Harry, paired it with long curly hair and her signature flawless skin.

However, the brand has made a few tweaks to the design, which they explained on Instagram. The caption read: "Puff Sleeve Smock Dress will be back in stock no later than Friday 3/15. Be advised that this photo is the original design sample and some changes have been made. ⁠

"The sleeves have been changed and no longer have ties. While the model wore the dress off shoulder, it can be worn up just like how Meghan Markle wore it!"

This will delight fans who couldn't initially get their hands on the dress. After seeing it had sold out, many shared their disappointment on Velvet Torch's Instagram post.

"So amazing! This dress sold out so fast lol I wanted it! #themeghaneffect," one wrote, and a second added: "We need restock asap... please. I mean it was sold out by the time I checked. That's not surprising though."

Meghan looked stunning during her FaceTime with James Cordon

During the FaceTime call, James tried to convince Meghan why she and Harry should move to the Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion.

"You'd be the Fresh Princess of Bel Air," James said. "That's wonderful, I think we've done enough moving," she replied, before asking her husband: "Haz, how's your tour of LA going?"

A surprised James replied: "Haz? I didn't know we were calling you that," to which Harry cheekily responded: "Well, you're not my wife."

