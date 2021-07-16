Loved Meghan Markle's striped shirt dress? M&S is selling the perfect lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to summer, the Duchess of Sussex is never without her signature shirt dresses, and while touring Tonga in 2018, Meghan stepped out in the dreamiest striped midi. Donning a tie-waisted frock from Martin Grant, the royal looked seriously chic – and Marks & Spencer is selling a gorgeous lookalike.

Duchess Meghan wowed in a white and green shirt dress while visiting Tonga

Reduced to £76 in the sale, this contemporary shirt dress features a similar striped design in white and navy. Falling to the knee, the smart collared neck and cuffed long sleeves add an elegant finish, while the knotted belt at the waist creates a figure-flattering silhouette.

Phase Eight Striped Shirt Dress, £76, Marks & Spencer

Heading to the office? Coordinate your new favourite frock with cherry red stilettos and statement earrings. Feeling casual? Add box-fresh trainers, cat-eye sunglasses and a crossbody bag into the mix.

Meghan completed her look with a Prada clutch and matching green stilettos

For her 2018 appearance, Meghan accessorised her outfit with a beige Prada clutch and matching green pumps. Sweeping her brunette hair into a sleek ponytail, she rocked a radiant and fresh-faced makeup look, combining a brown smokey eye with a hint of bronzer and a pale pink lip to match – so glam.

Putting together the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble, the Duchess had chosen to wear her designer shirt dress for a meeting with Prime Minister S. Akilisi. She was joined by Prince Harry as part of their official 16-day Autumn tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

When it comes to dressing like a duchess, Marks & Spencer has a number of incredible dupes ready to shop, and one of our favourites is the brand's faux leather biker jacket which looks just like Meghan's Club Monaco design. Priced at £45, this vegan-friendly choice features similar classic zip pockets and buckle belt details.

Spotted wearing her go-to jacket in 2016, Meghan famously wore it to a Sephora event in Toronto, Canada, layering it over a black flare skirt with a matching V-neck cami top and nude suede heels.

