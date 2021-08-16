Royals wearing hair bows - from Kate Middleton to Princess Charlotte Bows are the new headbands, just ask these royals...

The royal ladies are really quite experimental with their hair! Jazzing up your mane with a variety of accessories is one of the easiest ways to make a statement and add instant interest.

Headbands and bows have never been so trendy, especially after a designer revamp from Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Chanel.

The Duchess of Cambridge has long championed headbands, as well as hair bows, and she's passed the baton on to her beautiful daughter Princess Charlotte. We've rounded up all the royals rocking the humble hair bow, and trust us, it will have you rushing out to get your own afterwards…

The latest royal to sport a dazzling hair bow is Princess Sofia of Sweden. On Saturday the brunette beauty looked incredible whilst attending her son Prince Julian's christening at the Drottningholm Palace Chapel. Joined by her husband Prince Carl Philip for the ceremony, Sofia wore a floral embellished frock by Etro, completing her look with a stunning pair of ivory stilettos and the biggest hair bow we've ever seen.

Princess Sofia of Sweden rocked at gorgeous white bow at her son's christening

A headband icon, Kate Middleton wowed onlookers during the visit to University College London back in 2018 wearing her favourite burgundy Paule Ka skirt suit. But we were more excited about her hair! Switching it up, Prince William's wife ditched her signature blowdry, instead opting to wear her hair in a ponytail tied with a velvet hair ribbon from American high street shop J.Crew.

Kate Middleton's black hair bow in 2018 was by J.Crew

Princess Charlotte took tips from her stylish mother back in 2019 at Trooping the Colour. Standing on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony, the royal matched her lovely floral dress with a dark blue blow which not only complimented her outfit perfectly, but kept her plaits in place.

Charlotte wore a blue bow look at Trooping the Colour in 2019

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice wore bow headbands in 2000

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie may prefer headbands these days, but how cute did they look back 2000? The pair were snapped leaving St Paul's Cathedral in London, after a service of thanksgiving to commemorate the Queen Mother's 100th birthday. The sisters rocked pale pink and pastel blue outfits with matching bows. SO adorable.

