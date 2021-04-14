19 stylish hair accessories to wear after your post-lockdown hair makeover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Congratulations, you've finally had the hair appointment you've been dreaming about for months. If you're looking to mark the occasion with a special purchase, we've compiled some of the best hair accessories to adorn your new hairstyle. From chic designer scrunchies to high street headbands, gorgeous diamante hair grips, cool-girl banana clips and pretty hair bows. Shop our favourites below.

Rosie Fortescue x Invisibobble, £14.99, LookFantastic

Jewellery designer Rosie Fortescue has teamed up with Invisibobble for a super cool hair accessory collection. The bow, as modelled by Rosie above, is a firm favourite.

Diamante hair clips, £12, River Island

These diamante hair grips are perfect for adding a bit of wow factor to your spring ensemble.

Oversized printed scrunchie, £7.50, Marks & Spencer

If you're wary of rocking a scrunchie, don't be! This colourful printed scrunchie from M&S is so cheerful.

Oversized hair clip, £5, Nasty Gal

Bulldog hair grips are gaining momentum and this perspex design can be worn with anything.

Pink Valentino logo satin hair accessory, £230, Selfridges

How Legally Blonde is this pink Valentino hair accessory? Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed.

My Accessories London hair bow, £8, ASOS

When it comes to hair bows, go big or go home.

Shimmer headband, £68, Revolve

This is for pre-order and you will NOT want to miss out.

Jumbo hair clip, £8, ASOS

Jumbo hair clips are great if you have really long hair.

Bow hair clip, £5.99, H&M

This H&M hair grip WILL sell out. Consider it a warning.

Prada branded scrunchie, £190, Selfridges

Oh wow... simple yet effective. This Prada scrunchie sparks so much joy.

Stripe barrette clip, £5, Accessorize

This Accessorize model's hair is giving us major hair-spo.

Resin headband, £19.99, Mango

The quirky resin headband will be a keeper.

Gucci embellished hair slide, £580, Net-A-Porter

We don't need to tell you how fabulous this Gucci hair clip is.

Fendi hair clip, £330, FarFetch

We have no words...

