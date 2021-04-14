19 stylish hair accessories to wear after your post-lockdown hair makeover

Leanne Bayley
Shop the most stylish hair accessories. From oversized hair scrunchies to diamante hair grips, alice bands, banana clips, bulldog clips and more.
Congratulations, you've finally had the hair appointment you've been dreaming about for months. If you're looking to mark the occasion with a special purchase, we've compiled some of the best hair accessories to adorn your new hairstyle. From chic designer scrunchies to high street headbands, gorgeous diamante hair grips, cool-girl banana clips and pretty hair bows. Shop our favourites below.
RELATED: Kate Middleton's £30 secret is a life-saver for frizzy hair
Rosie Fortescue x Invisibobble, £14.99, LookFantastic
Jewellery designer Rosie Fortescue has teamed up with Invisibobble for a super cool hair accessory collection. The bow, as modelled by Rosie above, is a firm favourite.
Diamante hair clips, £12, River Island
These diamante hair grips are perfect for adding a bit of wow factor to your spring ensemble.
Oversized printed scrunchie, £7.50, Marks & Spencer
If you're wary of rocking a scrunchie, don't be! This colourful printed scrunchie from M&S is so cheerful.
Oversized hair clip, £5, Nasty Gal
Bulldog hair grips are gaining momentum and this perspex design can be worn with anything.
Pink Valentino logo satin hair accessory, £230, Selfridges
How Legally Blonde is this pink Valentino hair accessory? Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed.
My Accessories London hair bow, £8, ASOS
When it comes to hair bows, go big or go home.
Shimmer headband, £68, Revolve
This is for pre-order and you will NOT want to miss out.
Jumbo hair clip, £8, ASOS
Jumbo hair clips are great if you have really long hair.
Bow hair clip, £5.99, H&M
This H&M hair grip WILL sell out. Consider it a warning.
Prada branded scrunchie, £190, Selfridges
Oh wow... simple yet effective. This Prada scrunchie sparks so much joy.
Stripe barrette clip, £5, Accessorize
This Accessorize model's hair is giving us major hair-spo.
Resin headband, £19.99, Mango
The quirky resin headband will be a keeper.
Gucci embellished hair slide, £580, Net-A-Porter
We don't need to tell you how fabulous this Gucci hair clip is.
Fendi hair clip, £330, FarFetch
SHOP NOW
We have no words...
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.