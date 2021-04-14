﻿
stylish-hair-accessories

19 stylish hair accessories to wear after your post-lockdown hair makeover

From oversized scrunchies to alice bands, diamante hair grips and more...

Leanne Bayley

Congratulations, you've finally had the hair appointment you've been dreaming about for months. If you're looking to mark the occasion with a special purchase, we've compiled some of the best hair accessories to adorn your new hairstyle. From chic designer scrunchies to high street headbands, gorgeous diamante hair grips, cool-girl banana clips and pretty hair bows. Shop our favourites below. 

rosie-fortescue

Rosie Fortescue x Invisibobble, £14.99, LookFantastic

Jewellery designer Rosie Fortescue has teamed up with Invisibobble for a super cool hair accessory collection. The bow, as modelled by Rosie above, is a firm favourite. 

river-island-hair-slides

Diamante hair clips, £12, River Island 

These diamante hair grips are perfect for adding a bit of wow factor to your spring ensemble.

ms-hair-scrunchie

Oversized printed scrunchie, £7.50, Marks & Spencer

If you're wary of rocking a scrunchie, don't be! This colourful printed scrunchie from M&S is so cheerful. 

nasty-gal-hairclip

Oversized hair clip, £5, Nasty Gal 

Bulldog hair grips are gaining momentum and this perspex design can be worn with anything. 

pink-valentino-scrunchie

Pink Valentino logo satin hair accessory, £230, Selfridges

How Legally Blonde is this pink Valentino hair accessory? Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed. 

hair-bow

My Accessories London hair bow, £8, ASOS 

When it comes to hair bows, go big or go home. 

revolve-headband

Shimmer headband, £68, Revolve

This is for pre-order and you will NOT want to miss out. 

jumbo-clip

Jumbo hair clip, £8, ASOS

Jumbo hair clips are great if you have really long hair. 

hm-hair-bow

Bow hair clip, £5.99, H&M

This H&M hair grip WILL sell out. Consider it a warning. 

prada-scrunchie

Prada branded scrunchie, £190, Selfridges

Oh wow... simple yet effective. This Prada scrunchie sparks so much joy. 

accessorize-barrette

Stripe barrette clip, £5, Accessorize

This Accessorize model's hair is giving us major hair-spo. 

mango-headband

Resin headband, £19.99, Mango 

The quirky resin headband will be a keeper.

gucci-hair-slide

Gucci embellished hair slide, £580, Net-A-Porter

We don't need to tell you how fabulous this Gucci hair clip is.

fendi

Fendi hair clip, £330, FarFetch

We have no words...

