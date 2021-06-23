We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice are known for their fabulous taste in dresses. Both enjoy colourful creations, great cuts, and sport a pure mix of designer and high street threads.

Seeing as the summer is (almost) here and we are able to socialise once again, you may be in the running for a new dress. If that's so, you may be interested to know that some of the royal's favourite labels have summer sales on right now, and you can make some great savings - maybe even picking up a royally approved frock or two…

Needle & Thread

Both Kate and Beatrice have worn dazzling label Needle & Thread on many occasions - Prince William's wife memorably wore the luxury brand back in 2020 for an event at Buckingham Palace. Her red 'Aurora' gown sold out in record time and is still a best-seller. Some of the brand's best-loves styles are now on offer with up to fifty percent off. What are you waiting for?

The Rose Valley Gown, £188, Needle & Thread

Whistles

Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie have worn frocks from Whistles plenty of times. Eugenie has reworn her go-to Belize Print Dobby dress from the brand frequently. Right now, you can find some amazing pieces for fifty-percent off. Swoon…

Lace corset dress, £99, Whistles

L.K.Bennett

Mother-of-three Kate has stayed loyal to L.K.Bennett - ever since she wore the brand's nude heels back in 2011. Last week, the brunette beauty stepped out in their 'Dee' dress from the Ascot collection. Shop thirty percent off now.

Kiera Green Silk Burn Stripe Midi Dress, £225, L.K.Bennett

Zara

Princess Beatrice has been a long time fan of the high street mecca. From statement bags to little black dresses, Prince Andrew's daughter loves the Spanish shop. The much-awaited Zara sale has started, and we bet the pregnant royal has a few items in her basket...

Floral printed dress, £19.99, Zara

The Vampire's Wife

Beatrice and Kate have a penchant for designer brand The Vampire's Wife - they both wore the silk-blend lamé dress in green (Kate in Ireland, Beatrice to Ellie Goulding's wedding) so there may be some cause for excitement when they discover there's currently thirty percent off the quirky label at Matches. Result!

The Vampire's wife Cinderella floral-print cotton-poplin dress, £665, Matches

