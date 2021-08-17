Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looks stunning in royal blue jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The ever-stylish Crown Princess Mary of Denmark stepped out in a stunning blue jumpsuit to give a speech during the Human Rights Conference in Copenhagen on Monday.

The 49-year-old royal previously wore the jumpsuit by Danish designer Ole Yde to attend the Women Deliver Conference back in 2016, and we love to see an outfit repeat. Sadly this means it's no longer available to buy, but you'll find lots of similar styles on the high street.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark in Copenhagen on Monday

Phase Eight's Georgette jumpsuit comes in the same Cobalt blue and features a high neck with wide-leg trousers. It has a super flattering twist front detail and reviews say the material "drapes well and doesn't crease easily."

Georgette knot bodice jumpsuit, £125, Phase Eight

For a jumpsuit with the same culottes style, we love this one from Coast. Also in Cobalt blue, it has a cape top and belted waist.

Cape top wide leg jumpsuit, £71.20, Coast

We also found a close match in The Outnet sale. Iris & Ink's Erica jumpsuit is made from crepe and has a wide-leg silhouette with flutter sleeves. It comes complete with a belt to cinch in the waist.

Iris & Ink Erica jumpsuit, £82, The Outnet

Mary paired her jumpsuit with Prada leather pumps in beige and a gold Cartier Love bracelet. Channel the royal by wearing one of these lookalikes with pointed-toe heels in a neutral colourway and gold jewellery for your own very princess-worthy workwear ensemble.

