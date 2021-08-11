Princess Diana’s gingham T-shirt is so on trend for summer - shop the best lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’re obsessed with Princess Diana’s summer outfits. From her cycling shorts and sweatshirt combo to her Gucci bag, oversized linen shirts and pie-crust collar blouses, Diana’s style is so 2021 – including this black and white gingham T-shirt.

We delved into the royal archive and found Princess Diana ahead of the curve. She wore this monochrome gingham tee tucked into a white linen pencil skirt while on a royal visit with Prince Charles to Thailand in 1988.

Her outfit was designed by Alistair Blair, and true to form, was the perfect look to stand out against the bright backdrop of the umbrella factory she was visiting in Chiang Mai.

Princess Diana's style is still a heavy influence today

Since gingham is practically the official print of the summer, we’ve been buying gingham dresses in their droves. But a gingham T-shirt? Why hadn’t we thought of that!

This top is the perfect piece to pair with denim shorts, a flirty summer skirt or – for big Princess Diana vibes – white jeans and sparkly sandals. Hop to the high street and you’ll find plenty of Diana-esque dupes.

Oasis’ large check T-shirt is a great match, and we love the textured material for a smarter look. It’s currently on sale, reduced from £42 to a bargain £21!

Shein’s gingham top features a scoop neck for a flattering fit, and can be worn tucked into baggy shorts or under a bright shorts coord.

We also love Dorothy Perkins’ slightly dressier take. We’re saving this one for a pub trip with the girls.

Monochrome not for you? New Look’s pink gingham tee is the exact same shade as Princess Diana’s iconic gingham trousers – pair them together and that would make one amazing look.

Princess Diana’s style continues to influence, with even Love Islanders take inspiration – this time from her royal accessories.

LI resident Millie was spotted wearing a pair of heart earrings, which bore more than a resemblance to a pair Princess Diana sported throughout the 80s and 90s.

