Meghan Markle twins with eight other royal ladies with this one style detail

The Duchess of Sussex has an enviable jewellery collection, from her stunning diamond engagement ring designed by Prince Harry to her countless statement earrings.

There's one piece that she wears almost as regularly as her iconic rings, however - and that's her Cartier 'Love' bracelet, which she often stacks with other beads and bangles or simply wears alone.

But Meghan isn't the only royal who loves the chic gold bangle - there are countless Queens and Princesses who have also been spotted wearing it.

Meghan wore her Cartier 'Love' bracelet during her interview with Oprah

As pointed out recently by royal Instagrammer @royalfashionpolice, there are eight other royal ladies who love the Cartier 'Love' Bracelet, which costs a cool £5,800.

Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Princess Madeleine of Sweden are among the many royal fans of the Cartier 'Love' bracelet

Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi, Princess Maria of Romania, Pauline Ducruet, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, Queen Silvia of Sweden, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Princess Madeleine of Sweden have all sported it in the past, too.

Made in 18k yellow gold, the pretty bangle famously comes with its own mini screwdriver to fix it on the wrist. Fancy!

The brand says: "Love is an expression of Cartier's design vision. This oval bracelet created by Aldo Cipullo in New York during the 1970s features clean lines and is composed of two rigid and flat circular arcs that must be screwed together using a special screwdriver."

Cartier's iconic bangle has actually caused controversy in the past, since it was said to be modelled on medieval chastity belts. The wearer of the bracelet became known as someone who was 'locked into love'.

Meghan wearing the bangle on the red carpet back in 2011

Meghan has been pictured sporting the Cartier wrist candy for ten years, with some claiming that her original bracelet was a gift from her ex-husband Trevor Engelson. The bangle she wears now is said to be a newer piece, though of course we'll never really know the story behind her loved-up bracelet...

