Princess Sofia of Sweden looks angelic in white at Prince Julian's christening

A vision in white, Princess Sofia of Sweden looked absolutely divine on Saturday while attending her son Prince Julian's christening in the Drottningholm Palace Chapel. Joined by her husband Prince Carl Philip for the ceremony, Sofia wore a floral embellished frock by Etro, completing her look with a stunning pair of ivory stilettos.

Princess Sofia wore a designer dress by Etro

Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, the royal styled her brunette hair in a low ponytail complete with a statement satin headband that tied into a bow at the back. Letting softly curled tresses frame her face, Sofia added the sweetest pearl droplet earrings. As for her makeup, the mum-of-three rocked a natural and subdued look, combining a brown smokey shadow with rosy blusher and a Parisian pink lipstick to match – gorgeous.

Princess Sofia was also joined by her husband Prince Carl Philip as well as their two eldest sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel

In love with her outfit? Us too, and while Sofia's designer dress has since sold out, we've rounded up some of our favourite embroidered frocks, so you can recreate her look for less.

French Connection Embroidered Dress, £150, John Lewis

Retailing at £150, John Lewis is selling this bright white beauty from French Connection. Adorned with three-quarter length sleeves as well as floral detailing, we reckon it would get the royal seal of approval.

Embroidered Maxi Dress, £55, ASOS

Patterned with pale blue flowers, give off boho vibes in ASOS' embroidered maxi dress. The lace panels, button detailing and long sleeves add an elegant finish.

A milestone day for Princess Sofia, the royal decided to follow tradition as she dressed her four-month-old son in the same christening gown worn by his father to his own baptism in 1979. The family heirloom dates back to Prince Gustaf Adolf's christening in 1906 and has been worn by royal babies since. Meanwhile, her husband, Prince Carl Philip, wore his military uniform.

The couple were also joined by their eldest sons, Prince Alexander, five, and Prince Gabriel, three, who looked adorable in matching navy shorts, white shirts and cream blazers.

