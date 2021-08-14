Princess Madeleine of Sweden wows in dreamy ruffled gown at royal christening

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Madeleine is a huge fan of florals, and her latest look has fans swooning. Attending the christening of her four-month-old nephew Prince Julian on Saturday, the Swedish royal wowed in a white and blue ruffled number by Zimmerman.

Accessorised to perfection, Madeleine teamed her designer dress with a cream Va Va Voom Mini Shoulder Bag by Valentino, as well as grey patent heels from L.K.Bennett. Showcasing her delicate droplet earrings, the mum-of-three swept half of her hair to one side with a white floral clip, while the rest hung in soft, loose curls.

Princess Madeleine was joined by her husband Christopher O'Neill and their three children

As for her makeup, the royal opted for a subtle sun-kissed look, as she combined a brown smokey shadow with a hint of bronzer and a high-shine nude lipgloss – divine.

Feeling inspired? While Princess Madeleine's dress appears to have sold out, we've found the dreamiest dupes from the high street.

Perfect for summer celebrations, PrettyLittleThing's midi dress is inspired by the classic porcelain print. Adorned with long sleeves, the fitted wrap front and pleated skirt add to its uber flattering silhouette.

Blue Porcelain Print Midi Dress, £35, PrettyLittleThing

Reduced to £65 in the sale, Coast is selling this beautiful broderie design. Fitted with a flattering V-neckline and bohemian ruffled sleeves, it's adorned in a similar blue and white floral print and would look so glam paired with silver accessories.

Blue and White Floral Dress, £65, Coast

Colour coordinating with her family on Saturday, Princess Madeleine's husband Christopher O'Neill was also spotted wearing blue as he complimented his wife in a dark navy jacket and a lighter blue tie.

Carrying on the family colour scheme, the royal couple were also joined by their three children Princess Adrienne, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas.

Pictured outside Drottningholm Castle Chapel, Prince Nicolas looked adorable in a similar navy jacket and tie to his father's, while Princesses Adrienne and Leonore wore matching blue floral dresses – so sweet.

