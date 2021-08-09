This sparkly pink dress totally reminds us of Kate Middleton’s Jenny Packham number

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember Kate Middleton’s Jenny Packham pink dress of dreams? Of course you do – she wore it at a Kensington Palace gala in 2011 and it remains to this day, one of our favourite Kate fashion moments of all time. Sigh.

If you agree, you’ll surely appreciate this dress we found when browsing the new arrivals at New Look. Sure there are some differences, but we think the vibe and feel of the dress is totally the same, and we immediately thought of Kate’s designer gown when we laid eyes on it.

Pale pink sequin halter dress, £85, New Look

The pale pink sequin dress is available in sizes 6 to 14. It has a beautiful sequinned bodice and halter neck design. The skirt is a fit and flare silhouette with a gorgeous chiffon overlay – ever so swishy.

It’s the kind of statement dress that would be perfect for a summer wedding, birthday or special night out – and the £85 price tag is many thousands less than what Kate’s bespoke Jenny Packham dress would set you back.

The Jenny Packham dress is still one of our fave Kate Middleton style moments ever

The Duchess of Cambridge premiered this glam gown back in June 2011 when she attended the ARK Gala dinner. It’s a memorable outfit not just because it’s simply stunning but because it was time Kate had worn a gown by the British fashion designer.

It’s from Jenny’s Spring 2011 Ready to Wear collection and features pearlescent rose Swarovski crystals on a mesh overlay. As you can imagine, it’s long since sold out – though there are many similar shimmering Jenny Packham gowns up for grabs on Farfetch if you do want the real deal.

