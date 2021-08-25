Kate Middleton's school run dress is so famous, it's been named after her

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge puts many fashion designers on the map with her choice of clothes, and she also causes sellouts of styles after she's worn them. So it comes as no surprise that some labels actually name their items after her.

Back in September 2019, the wife of Prince William was photographed holding Princess Charlotte's hand as she walked to Thomas’s Battersea in west London to drop off Princess Charlotte for her first day of school.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte Arrives For Her First Day At School

Kate dressed for the occasion wearing a striking red and white printed dress by Michael Kors, known as the 'Carnation dress' which was a past-season buy she first wore in 2018. The number came with a black belt and the brunette beauty added a pair of high heels. Stunning!

We've longed loved this choice; it's classic, yet the bold print adds interest and a shirt dress is so easy to throw on. Perfect for mums on the go like Kate! The belted waist gives any figure a great shape, too.

Kate wearing her Michael Kors dress in 2019

Whilst doing our fashion research, we spied that Michael Kors now stocks many shirt dresses very similar to the one Kate wore, with billowing sleeves and a belted waist - and they are all now known as the 'Kate' dress. We can't be sure, but it seems pretty coincidental - maybe the designer named the frock after Kate, in her honour? And why not! It's a best-seller for the brand, most probably cultivated by the Duchess herself.

Michael Michael Kors Kate belted snake-print crepe midi dress, £235, Net-A-Porter

We all know that when it comes to clothes, Kate is a guaranteed sell-out; anything she wears flies off the shelves in record time.

But beauty wise, she's a big influencer, too. Kate always stuns with the perfect glossy locks, time and time again. From her half-up-half-down look or sleek ponytail, it seems that Kate's signature blow dry makes any style look flawless. Since her engagement to Prince William in 2010, the Duchess of Cambridge's hair has been a focal point for Kate watchers, who adore the mother-of-three's mane. She has headed to Richard Ward for her cuts in the past, and his 'Chelsea blow dry' is still requested now at his famous salon due to Kate's well-known look.

