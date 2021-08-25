﻿
Kate-Middleton-green-dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember Kate Middleton's iconic green floral dress? & Other Stories has the perfect lookalike

Kate Middleton wore the Alessandra Rich dress on her first official visit to Ireland

Hollie Brotherton

Back in March 2020, Kate Middleton looked amazing stepping out in a green floral dress by Alessandra Rich on her first official visit to Ireland.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's tiny sellout bag is back in a glorious winter colour

The midi dress by the London-based designer featured a high neckline, peplum waist and the brand's signature Crepe de Chine rose print. She paired it with an emerald Catherine Walker coat and L.K.Bennett clutch for a striking all-green ensemble we've been looking to emulate ever since.

Kate-Middleton-green-outfit

Kate looked stunning in the all-green outfit

The Alessandra Rich dress has since sold out, but luckily for us & Other Stories has an affordable lookalike. The fitted black and green mesh floral midi could recreate her look perfectly, and it's just £65. It's gently pleated with a subtle tie at the waist, and the best bit? It's a transitional piece you can wear from summer through to winter.

Green-floral-midi-dress

Green floral midi mesh dress, £65, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW

Kate has been known to wear the mid-priced fashion brand herself, so we think she'd definitely approve. The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured in an & Other Stories floral maxi dress in 2019 as she explored the Back To Nature Garden she co-designed for the Chelsea Flower Show with her family. We've also seen her wearing the Favourite Cut cropped jeans to royal engagements. They're a slim-fit, high-waisted style and are super affordable.

Kate's clutch bag is still in stock on the L.K Bennett website and you could finish the look with a black velvet headband similar to Kate's like these ones from Liberty or ASOS.

LK-Bennett-clutch

Dora green suede envelope clutch bag, £150, L.K Bennett

SHOP NOW

ASOS-black-headband

Plaited headband, £8, ASOS

SHOP NOW

Liberty-headband

The Uniform velvet knot headband, £45, Liberty

SHOP NOW

Now we just need an excuse to wear this Duchess of Cambridge-worthy outfit...

MORE: Kate Middleton's most famous headband is back - with an incredible makeover

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about kate middleton

More news