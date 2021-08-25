Remember Kate Middleton's iconic green floral dress? & Other Stories has the perfect lookalike

Back in March 2020, Kate Middleton looked amazing stepping out in a green floral dress by Alessandra Rich on her first official visit to Ireland.

The midi dress by the London-based designer featured a high neckline, peplum waist and the brand's signature Crepe de Chine rose print. She paired it with an emerald Catherine Walker coat and L.K.Bennett clutch for a striking all-green ensemble we've been looking to emulate ever since.

Kate looked stunning in the all-green outfit

The Alessandra Rich dress has since sold out, but luckily for us & Other Stories has an affordable lookalike. The fitted black and green mesh floral midi could recreate her look perfectly, and it's just £65. It's gently pleated with a subtle tie at the waist, and the best bit? It's a transitional piece you can wear from summer through to winter.

Green floral midi mesh dress, £65, & Other Stories

Kate has been known to wear the mid-priced fashion brand herself, so we think she'd definitely approve. The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured in an & Other Stories floral maxi dress in 2019 as she explored the Back To Nature Garden she co-designed for the Chelsea Flower Show with her family. We've also seen her wearing the Favourite Cut cropped jeans to royal engagements. They're a slim-fit, high-waisted style and are super affordable.

Kate's clutch bag is still in stock on the L.K Bennett website and you could finish the look with a black velvet headband similar to Kate's like these ones from Liberty or ASOS.

Dora green suede envelope clutch bag, £150, L.K Bennett

Plaited headband, £8, ASOS

The Uniform velvet knot headband, £45, Liberty

Now we just need an excuse to wear this Duchess of Cambridge-worthy outfit...

