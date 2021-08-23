Kate Middleton's most famous headband is back - with an incredible makeover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's no doubt about it, the Duchess of Cambridge made headbands cool again. Previously only really seen in Gossip Girl, Prince William's wife put them back on the map and ever since, they are one of the best hair accessories you can buy.

READ: Royals wearing hair bows - from Kate Middleton to Princess Charlotte

Arguably Kate's most famous headband has to be the fancy number she wore to her third child Prince Louis' christening back in 2018. Her bespoke creation by Jane Taylor. known as the 'Cassandra' featured a thick platform and had striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top – giving her the perfect crowning glory. It went perfectly with her Alexander McQueen V-neckline white gown with exaggerated puff sleeves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton looks stunning in white

Kate's headband costs a whopping £960 and you can still buy it today from the famous milner. But we've noticed there's a similar design available that looks like a slightly upgraded version of Kate's original design.

MORE: Royal ladies wearing glam headbands! From Kate Middleton to Princess Beatrice and Sophie Wessex

The 'Straw Crescent Moon Headband with flowers' is exactly the same shape and shade, but features a little more netting and large blooms. We are sure it would be love at first sight for the Duchess if she saw it!

Kate looked beautiful at Prince Louis' christening in 2018

If you fancy getting the royal look for less, Phase Eight has a hugely similar design in blush pink for £55. Bargain!

Straw Crescent Moon Headband with Flowers, £960, Jane Taylor

Perhaps Princess Sofia of Sweden has taken some inspiration from her fellow royal Kate? Last week, the brunette beauty looked incredible whilst attending her son Prince Julian's christening at the Drottningholm Palace Chapel. Joined by her husband Prince Carl Philip for the ceremony, Sofia wore a floral embellished frock by Etro, completing her look with a stunning pair of ivory stilettos and the biggest white headband we've ever seen.

Lottie Flower Headband,£55, Phase Eight

READ: The Duchess of Cambridge's BEST headbands

The design had a statement feel, just like Kate's, and it makes us want to dress up our hair next time we have a posh function to go to….

Princess Sofia of Sweden at her son Prince Julian's christening

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.