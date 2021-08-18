We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Utility jackets are seriously trending right now - blame the crazy weather! One minute it's hot, the next it's raining. A lightweight utility jacket definitely comes in handy when you're on the go, and thanks to the high-street, we're seeing some seriously stylish designs. Whether you're after a lightweight khaki design, a cute pink utility jacket, a denim boxy style or even a dressy version, we've shopped the high-street for the best to buy.

Duchess Kate has long been a fan of the utility jacket trend

But first, what is a utility jacket?

Not to be confused with a shacket, the utility jacket is a practical cover-up, often designed in waxed fabric, denim, or lightweight linen. Ideal for layering, the utility jacket is often the perfect garment to throw on when you're out and about, or when the temperature starts to drop. They often feature four pockets, and have a zip-up compartment for a hood.

Where does Kate Middleton shop her utility jackets?

From royal tours to family days out in the countryside, the Duchess of Cambridge is hardly ever without a utility jacket. Versatile and stylish, Kate owns a number of different designs from the likes of Barbour, Holland & Holland, and Troy London

How to wear a utility jacket

Feeling inspired? Just team a khaki utility jacket with jeans and knee-high boots and you've got yourself a royal-ready ensemble.

The perfect transitional piece, the utility jacket trend is all about off-duty chic. Your best friend throughout the seasons, it can be layered over everything from high waisted jeans to sleek dresses depending on the occasion. While classic designs often combine neutral, earthy tones, safari shades and muted colours, the high street is also full of colourful, and contemporary styles designed to elevate your wardrobe. Whether you're looking for a casual jacket to keep warm on rainy days or searching for an elegant layer to spruce up your evening wear, there's something for everyone.

Shop the best utility jackets

With staycations on the rise, we've rounded up the best utility jackets from our favourite high street brands, including Marks & Spencer, Amazon, Karen Millen and Hobbs. The utility jacket is a seasonal must have - have you got yours yet?

Waterproof utility jackets

Barbour Utility Jacket, £199, John Lewis

Duchess Kate wore a near-identical version of this Barbour jacket while visiting a London primary school back in 2017. Built to last, it's designed to take on the elements thanks to its wax fabric and cosy moleskin collar.

Blue Utility Jacket, £35, Fat Face

Ready for adventure, this pastel blue jacket has been specially made with shower resistant fabric, plus it's teflon coated to protect against stains.

Khaki lightweight utility jackets

Denim Utility Jacket, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's denim version reminds us of the Fjallraven utility jacket which Kate wore to Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in 2018.

Khaki Green Utility Jacket, £30.98, Amazon

Available in five different colourways, Amazon's best selling utility jacket has received rave reviews.

Khaki Utility Jacket, from £49.99, Gap

Nail casual chic in this khaki green version from Gap. Featuring front patch utility pockets, it also comes in beige.

Utility Jacket, £119, Hobbs

An effortless everyday piece, just slip on this lightweight utility jacket and you're good to go. Whether you're layering it over a classic jeans and T-shirt combo or styling it with a slinky summer dress, Hobbs' design is sure to make a statement.

Pink utility jackets

Pink Utility Jacket, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's pink utility jacket is seriously chic – and it's selling fast so you better hurry.

Dressy utility jackets

Nude Utility Jacket, £127.20, Karen Millen

Tailored to perfection, elevate your outfits with Karen Millen's belted number. Adorned with statement utility pockets, the subtle nude shade means that this jacket will go with just about everything.

Red Utility Jacket, £127.20, Karen Millen

Brighten up your holiday wardrobe with this vibrant red utility jacket. Reduced to £127.20 in the Karen Millen sale, it's the ultimate autumnal shade.

Herringbone Tweed Utility Jacket, £34, La Redoute

A tweed utility jacket? Kate Middleton wouldn't be able to resist.

