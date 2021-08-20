Remember Kate Middleton's sky blue Breton top? We've found an £8.95 version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to creating the perfect off-duty outfit, the Duchess of Cambridge loves a classic Breton stripe top. A huge fan of the trend, she even owns several T-shirts adorned in different coloured stripes from the likes of Me+Em, Ralph Lauren and J Crew.

Perhaps one of her most iconic styles to date is the sky blue and white version that she wore in 2017 while touring Germany alongside Prince William. Challenging her husband to a hilarious rowing race in Heidelberg, the Duchess turned to Hugo Boss for her chic Breton top, and now we've found a near-identical dupe for £8.95!

Kate wore her Breton stripe top while touring Germany alongside Prince William in 2017

Adorned in a similar striped print, this effortless summer tee features three-quarter length sleeves, decorative buttons on the shoulder and a flattering boat neckline. Made from a lightweight and breathable cotton jersey, it's an everyday staple, ideal for relaxing at home or running errands at the weekend.

Blue Breton Stripe Top, £8.95, Regatta

Not sure how to style it? Take a leaf out of Kate's book and team it with dark indigo skinny jeans and simple silver earrings. For her 2017 appearance, Kate also wore her brunette hair down in her signature, voluminous curls, and opted for natural and dewy makeup. Combining a soft brown shadow with a rosy blusher and a barely-there pink lipstick, Kate looked absolutely lovely.

White Cotu Classic Trainers, £60, Superga

Dressed for a day of rowing, she also made sure to keep comfortable in her go-to trainers - the white Cotu classics from Superga, which she also owns in a variety of different colours. Retailing at £60, style your new Breton top with Kate's favourite sneakers and you've got yourself a royal-ready ensemble!

Making headlines as they took part in the boat race, both Kate and William had fans in stitches as they prepared to face off in the competition. Teaming up with Olympic gold medalist – Filip Adamski – Kate jokingly told her crew: "No pressure, but I do want to beat my husband."

