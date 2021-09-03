Duchess Camilla wows in statement dress as she makes surprise new appearance She supported the Prince's Trust's Brilliant Breakfast initiative

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant as ever on Friday as she hosted an engagement in order to meet young women who have been supported by The Prince's Trust at Clarence House - as part of the Big Breakfast campaign.

Looking lovely in blue, Camilla chose to wear a statement dress for the special event, accessorising with a matching cardigan in a similar shade.

The royal wore her hair in her signature bouffant style and sported natural makeup, perfectly complimenting her colourful outfit.

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall supports The Prince's Trust 'Brilliant Breakfast' campaign

The Brilliant Breakfast is an annual fundraising event for The Prince's Trust, aiming to raise funds to help develop the confidence and skills of young women needed to secure jobs or start their own businesses.

From 11 to 17 October, members of the public are encouraged to host breakfasts with friends, family and colleagues to help raise funds that will support The Trust's work with young women.

The women invited to meet with Camilla on Friday have taken part in different Prince's Trust courses including the Enterprise programme, which helps young people to start their own businesses, and the Get Into programme, which gives young people the vital training and experience they need to secure entry-level roles across a range of employment sectors.

Camilla looked so chic in her stylish tartan dress

It comes after the Duchess recently returned to public engagements following her annual summer holiday. Camilla and Prince Charles attended the opening of the Ballater Community and Heritage Hub in August, with the royal looking beautiful in a tartan dress and matching scarf.

