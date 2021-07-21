Duchess Camilla's dress is total heatwave goals and wait 'til you see her accessory Prince Charles' wife keeps it cool in the heat...

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles visited The Burton at Bideford to celebrate the art gallery’s 70th anniversary. This is the third and final day of their royal tour of Devon and Cornwall.

Keeping it cool in the tropical-style weather, the royal couple viewed an exhibition of archive photographs by local photographer James Ravilious from the Beaford Archives, before attending a gathering of the town’s community groups and young people in the nearby Victoria Park.

We loved Camilla's latest look. She decided to opt for a beautiful pastel blue, fit and flare dress, that came complete with a collared neckline.The light material kept her cool whilst still looking glam, and she added her fave slingback nude heels, a fab rattan bag and topped the look off with a pair of leopard print Ray-ban sunnies. Chic!

The mother-of-two stayed cool during the blistering hot heat wave by carrying a parasol which shaded her from the harsh summer sun. Camilla's hair looked as coiffed as ever and subtle makeup accentuated her features.

Camilla looked lovely in her pastel blue dress

Maybe Camilla has chosen to take style tips from another royal – the Duchess of Cambridge. During their royal tour of Asia in 2012 Kate visited a war memorial in Singapore with husband Prince William and stayed cool by carrying white parasol, making sure she was shaded during the walk.

The parasol was Camilla's main accessory

Duchess Kate looked as gorgeous as ever in a bespoke, duck egg blue dress with lace panelling by Jenny Packham and although the parasol was a must-have in the over 30C heat, it did provide a super chic addition to her outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge used a parasol in 2012

