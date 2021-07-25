Duchess Camilla rocks a statement hat at Ascot - and looks fabulous We love this royal racing look!

The Duchess of Cornwall looked lovely in navy and white as she attended the King George Diamond Weekend at Ascot on Saturday - and we're loving her statement hat.

Camilla shaded from the sun in the wide-brimmed headpiece, which she teamed with her pretty floral smock dress and neutral accessories.

She also carried her signature Fulton umbrella to match her look, just like the Queen, and added one of her favourite pearl and diamond necklaces.

Camilla looked beautiful in her floral dress

The royal was in attendance to present the King George Diamond Cup, and no doubt enjoyed the day's racing, too. She was also spotted chatting to trainer Ralph Beckett from the stands as they watched the action.

It comes after Camilla launched the latest instalment of her 'Reading Room' project recently, looking beautiful in a new video and photograph shared on Instagram to mark the new series.

Plenty of fans responded with their own reading recommendations, though many couldn't help but comment on Camilla's latest outfit.

"[Such a] beautiful photo of the Duchess Camilla! Good luck to all of us with season 3," one wrote, while another added: "I'm really looking forward to Friday and Camilla is so incredibly beautiful."



The dress sparked plenty of compliments from royal fans

The Duchess' online book club has allowed royal fans plenty of glimpses into Prince Charles and Camilla's private homes, too, with the account sharing a quiet corner within the gardens of Highgrove on Instagram on Saturday.

It was captioned: "A new reading spot in the garden of Highgrove House... Where will you be reading this summer? [Image credit] @jennifer_pattison."

Charles and Camilla's beautiful garden at Highgrove

The image shows a shaded corner of chairs and benches positioned next to some perfectly pruned hedges – and fans quickly commented on how idyllic it looked.

One replied: "What a beautiful spot to read," while another added: "So beautiful! I would love to read in this spot."