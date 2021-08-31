Duchess Camilla returns to work with Prince Charles in most unique dress Camilla looks amazing in her latest look…

On Tuesday after a timely summer break, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall unveiled a plaque to commemorate the opening of the Ballater Community and Heritage Hub, before visiting local shops and businesses.

It was great to see Camilla, who looked as radiant as ever, wearing a chic check dress that featured a unique grey waistcoat style top. The 74-year-old wore her hair in her signature bouffant style and neutral makeup highlighted her lovely features.

At the Heritage Hub, the royal couple unveiled the plaque and looked around the newly renovated kitchen. During their visit the pair took a look at the art exhibition, which is taking place in the Hub.

Last week, a stunning new portrait of the Duchess of Cornwall was shared with her Instagram book club on Sunday, and it elicited a big response from her followers.

Camilla looked so chic in her stylish dress

The photo, taken by Jennifer Pattison in the gardens at Highgrove House, shows Camilla, 74, wearing a blue patterned dress and relaxing with a book on a wooden bench.

Camilla and Charles looked as if they had lots of fun on their latest royal outing

The caption read: "'My idea of perfection is sitting in a garden on a lovely evening with a book' - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. What is your idea of book-ish perfection?"

A stunning portrait of Camilla was shared with her Instagram book club

Following the success of her lockdown reading list last summer, Camilla launched The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room on Instagram in January, where she shares her recommendations, topics to discuss, as well as interviews with authors.

The book club is now in its third season and the Duchess has been sharing new photos from her Gloucestershire abode while she and Prince Charles have been enjoying their summer break from their royal duties.

