Duchess Camilla's new silk dress has the most unusual print

The Duchess of Cornwall looked stunning on Wednesday as she joined Prince Charles to visit Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow to celebrate its 120th anniversary.

The royal couple, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, were given a tour of the gallery and museum, which reopened in 2006 after being closed for refurbishment.

Duchess Camilla looked lovely in a printed dress by Fiona Clare

Camilla wore a silk feather print dress by Fiona Clare for the occasion, which featured long sleeves and a sophisticated shirt style collar.

Prince Charles' wife paired the dress with nude heels and a blue and red patterned face mask, which perfectly complemented the colours in her feathered frock.

Camilla was joined by Prince Charles as they toured Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow

The couple were greeted by the Lord-Lieutenant of Glasgow on their arrival, and went on to meet museum staff, members of the Cop26 team and members of the Cabinet Office Cop26 team during their visit.

Prince Charles also met students from the Glasgow School of Art, while Camilla went to see the natural history collection and met children from Hillhead Primary who were holding a model of an albatross.

Camilla has been carrying out lots of royal engagements as of late, and has been looking super stylish while doing so.

Last week, the Duchess hosted an engagement in order to meet young women who have been supported by The Prince's Trust at Clarence House as part of the Big Breakfast campaign.

Looking lovely in blue, Camilla chose to wear a statement dress for the special event, accessorising with a matching cardigan in a similar shade.

The royal wore her hair in her signature bouffant style and sported natural makeup, perfectly complimenting her colourful outfit.

The Brilliant Breakfast is an annual fundraising event for The Prince's Trust, aiming to raise funds to help develop the confidence and skills of young women needed to secure jobs or start their own businesses.

