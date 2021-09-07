Duchess of Cornwall's incredible new role revealed as she returns to work Prince Charles and Camilla have been enjoying the summer in Scotland

The Duchess of Cornwall has taken on an exciting new role as she returns to work following her summer holiday in Scotland. Camilla has become patron of The Mirabel Centre in Lagos, Nigeria – the country's first sexual assault referral centre.

Prince Charles' wife has long campaigned about domestic abuse and sexual assault, so this appointment will no doubt strike a chord with her. In a statement, the royal said: "I am delighted to become Patron of The Mirabel Centre in Lagos.

"It is a truly trailblazing organisation, supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault as they seek healing and justice. Their vital work means that women need no longer suffer in silence and I am deeply grateful to all Mirabel's wonderful staff and volunteers."

Camilla, 74, will be working with a group of Nigerian and British Nigerian women over the coming months to find ways to help the centre.

The non-governmental organisation was set up by Itoro Eze-Anaba in 2013. Since then, the centre offers a safe place for survivors of rape and sexual assault, providing free medical and psychosocial support services to more than 6,450 survivors.

Ms Eze-Anaba welcomed Camilla's patronage, saying it was particularly "timely" due to the rise in sexual violence and domestic abuse cases during the pandemic. "The current Covid-19 pandemic has further revealed the endemic nature of sexual violence," Ms Eze-Anaba said. "We have seen a huge number of children and women coming forward to report cases of sexual assault and rape.

"Our youngest survivor is a three-month-old baby, and the oldest an 80-year-old woman. We are confident that the support of the Duchess will make a difference."

Camilla's new patronage comes one week after she returned to work. In keeping with tradition, the Duchess and Prince Charles spent the summer holidays at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, which is located on the Queen's Balmoral estate.

Picnics, barbecues, bracing walks and family reunions are usually the order of the day at Balmoral, where the Queen welcomes her loved ones for visits over the summer.

