Duchess Camilla's stylish trench coat is our new wardrobe staple

The Duchess of Cornwall looked so stylish on Friday as she stepped out for a new royal engagement during her visit to Scotland.

Camilla wore a gorgeous emerald green dress for the occasion, however, it was her trendy coat that caught our eye.

The royal made sure to keep warm and dry in a stunning beige trench coat, which is sure to become everyone's wardrobe staple this autumn.

She finished off the look with a pair of chic nude heels and wore her hair in her signature platinum blowdry.

The Duchess was pictured officially opening the Team Hamish Splashpad, which was built in memory of Hamish, who sadly lost his battle with cancer in February 2017, aged eight.

Camilla looked so chic for her outing on Friday

#TeamHamish was founded in May 2017 to create special family spaces, places and facilities within Nairn in Scotland, which could be enjoyed by all ages and abilities for many years to come.

The ideas for these community spaces were developed from places that Hamish's parents had either visited, seen or been recommended.

Susan, Hamish's mother, found out that her cancer that she had battled back in 2015 had returned a few months after Hamish passed. Susan sadly passed away in May 2020 just weeks before the work started on site, therefore the #TeamHamish vision has now become a legacy for both Hamish and Susan.

The royal couple wore tartan checks in Scotland on Thursday

Camilla and Prince Charles have been carrying out multiple engagements during their stay, and on Thursday they unveiled a knitted art installation at Dumfries House, in celebration of The Prince's Foundation achieving its aim to get the world knitting.

Looking lovely in green, the Duchess chose to wear a tailored look with a jacket and skirt, matching her husband in his tartan. She teamed her outfit with her trusty nude heels and carried her Fulton umbrella, just like the Queen does on rainy days.

DISCOVER: Duchess Camilla returns to work with Prince Charles in most unique dress

