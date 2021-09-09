Duchess Camilla wows in chic, tailored outfit during Scottish trip She and Prince Charles continued their engagements in Scotland

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant as ever as she stepped out for another day of engagements in Scotland with Prince Charles on Thursday.

Looking lovely in green, Camilla chose to wear a tailored look with a jacket and skirt, matching her husband in his tartan. She teamed her outfit with chic nude heels, and carried her trusty Fulton umbrella just like the Queen does on rainy days.

As usual, the Duchess wore her hair in her signature platinum blowdry and added light, natural makeup. She also carried her gorgeous Burberry trenchcoat - another of her favourite designer staples.

Camilla looked ultra chic for day two of her Scottish trip

The royal couple, known as the Duke and The Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, unveiled a knitted art installation at Dumfries House on Thursday morning - in celebration of The Prince's Foundation achieving its aim to get the world knitting.

Dumfries House tweeted on Wednesday: "Our Knitwise project has attracted thousands of contributions from knitters all over the world. Tomorrow, we are giving visitors to the estate the opportunity to view a spectacular display of hundreds of knitted squares sent in from as far as Australia and California."

The royal couple proudly wore tartan checks

It continued: "The colourful mosaic will be available to view from 1-4pm on Thursday 9 September at a location on the estate to be disclosed on our social media channels at midday that day. We will post images of the display on our social media channels in due course."

Sounds like Charles and Camilla got the first look!

Duchess Camilla looked lovely in her printed dress by Fiona Clare on Wednesday

The Knitwise initiative aims to showcase knitting as a tool for mental wellbeing as well as a traditional craftform that uses sustainable materials and produces long-lasting garments.

Camilla and Charles are advocates for sustainability in fashion, with both championing rewearing and recycling their wardrobes.

On Wednesday, the Duchess kicked off her visit to Scotland by wearing her pretty feather-print dress by her favourite designer Fiona Clare, which she has previously styled for a number of other engagements.