Kate Middleton spotted off duty - in the high street dress that's so hard to get

The Duchess of Cambridge has been absent from our radar over the summer; as she has been enjoying a well-deserved break with her family.

On Tuesday, the wife of Prince William was seen doing a spot of shopping, and she looked as gorgeous as ever, wearing one of her most instantly recognisable floral dresses from high street store & Other Stories.

WATCH: Kate Middleton stuns in pink Alexander McQueen dress

The stunning £95 number was midi in length with layered ruffled tiers, a drawstring tie waist, and tie-up ruffled bib in a mixed floral graphic print. Kate has worn it many times, most memorably in 2019, when she, Prince William and her children privately visited her 'Back to Nature' garden as part of the Chelsea Flower Show. She teamed the designer with her favourite Castañer wedges and it caused a mass-sellout at the time.

The brand re-stocked the item due to popular demand, but it is sadly no-longer available to buy, although some savvy shoppers have since listed it on Ebay.

Keeping in with her high street vibe, 39-year-old Kate also sported a pair of sandals by Dune London. Known as the 'Lenore'. They feature a classic toe-post silhouette accentuated with gold-tone snaffle detailing, mock-croc leather and a buckle slingback fastening. They have gone down to £49 in the brand's summer sale, so why not bag a royally-approved bargain?

Kate's & Other Stories dress has since sold out

The brunette beauty has often spoken of her love of the great outdoors, and has made a number of appearances at one of the Queen's favourite events, the Chelsea Flower Show, over the years.

Chintz Flower Midi Shirt Dress, £45, Cath Kidston

She nearly always rocks floral prints for the occasion, and can you blame her when they look this good?

DUNE Limba snaffle trim toe-post leather sandals, £49, Selfridges

The show was sadly cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but is back for 2021 - albeit slightly later than normal. We can't confirm Kate's attendance just yet but you never know, she may well be there, looking as blooming lovely as ever.

