Carole Middleton rocks daughter Kate's favourite jean style and we're impressed

Carole Middleton has just featured in a fabulous new interview with the Daily Mail, and looks stunning in the accompanying photographs.

Looking much younger than her 66 years, the mother of the Duchess of Cambridge sports a classically modern outfit, featuring a crisp white ruffle shirt, brown ankle boots and a pair of cropped jeans. In another snap, she is wearing a light blue denim shirt, the same jeans, navy pumps and is clutching a bouquet of balloons. Gorgeous.

Commenting on looking youthful, Carole told the publication: "I spend a lot of time with young people which can help keep anyone young! I hope I haven't become set in my ways, which can perhaps age you. I like to hear about trends in fashion, sport and design."

Speaking of denim, Prince William's wife Kate is often seen in cropped jeans, always wearing them very well indeed. In fact, back in June, the mother-of-three was photographed getting her COVID-19 vaccination, wearing a lovely £65 high street pair from & Other Stories, known as the 'Favourite Cut Cropped' which sold out as soon as she wore them.

Kate Middleton often wears cropped jeans

We wonder if Carole has been taking tips from her daughter? After all, the pair do like the same labels.

The Duchess wore a Goat dress in 2017, and her mother wore a similar style

Back in 2018, mother-of-three Carole featured in an interview with the Telegraph and wore not one, but two near-exact dresses that have formerly been worn by the royal, although she insisted at the time they were not totally "identical".

The dresses in question were a burgundy and a red design by Kate's go-to British label, GOAT. Both were knee-length, with a high-neck and long sleeves with frilled cuffs that looked hugely similar to the one the Duchess wore back in November and December 2017. Both ladies wore tights and boots with the frocks. Great minds think alike!

