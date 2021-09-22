Kate Middleton looks so glamorous in gorgeous white dress during royal outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge headed out on Wednesday evening to an event in order to meet and thank the partners of the Hold Still project. Photos from the event were shared on the Duke and Duchess' official social media accounts.

Kate launched the photographic project last year to capture what the United Kingdom looked like during the national lockdowns. An exhibition featuring some of the photos was launched later in the year, before being published in the book, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020.

The royal looked beautiful in a stunning white belted chiffon dress as she chatted with people at the event. She paired her dress with an equally glamorous white tweed military blazer.

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge marks the end of the Hold Still project

The mum-of-three's beautiful blazer comes from Karen Millen, and is currently on sale, although it's ending soon. The item is usually sold for £199, but it has been reduced to £159.20.

Meanwhile her stunning dress costs £400, but if act fast if you want it, as it's already sold out in several sizes, and close to selling out on those are that are available, however it is also available on Flannels. And if white isn't your style, there's a similar outfit available in black, for £420.

Kate spoke to attendees

The caption for the photos read: "Thank you to the brilliant partners who made Hold Still a reality!

"It took a long time to bring everyone behind this incredible project together in person but tonight we finally managed it. The idea for #HoldStill2020 came right at the start of the pandemic, and aimed to bring people and communities together, using the amazing power of photography.

"It was made possible by so many partners - @nationalportraitgallery @coopuk @bookfairies_uk - to name just a few, and what's more remarkable is how it was all orchestrated from kitchen tables and spare bedrooms!"

It finished by saying: "The most special thanks must go to the thousands of people across the country who took time to share their experiences of lockdown. Without them, the project really would not have been possible."

Partners from the project were quick to respond, with the National Portrait Gallery commenting: "An incredible project we're honoured to have been a part of - thank you."

Book Fairies UK added: "Wonderful project! We are so proud to have been involved and well done to everyone who put the book together."

And a royal fan said: "Ah, what a surprise to see our Duchess tonight!! She looked beautiful as always, and I'm so happy for everyone who got to meet her tonight! Hold Still is an amazing project."

