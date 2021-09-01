Kate Middleton would love this River Island dress - it’s perfect for a royal wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When we spotted this pretty new season dress from River Island, we thought of two words: Kate Middleton!

The chiffon dress doesn’t just have the ladylike details, like statement ruffles at the collar and cuffs, that the Duchess of Cambridge seems to love. It’s also in a lovely shade of purple, a colour that the royal often chooses for some of her most high-profile events.

RELATED: Loved Kate Middleton's sold-out tie-neck blouse? Shop the best lookalikes for less

And if the dress reminds you of Kate, too, it’s probably because it’s similar to the gorgeous Stella McCartney look that the Duchess wore to Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s christening and has chic vibes like Kate's trend-inspiring purple Gucci pussy-bow blouse.

Purple ruffled mini dress, £55 / $102, River Island

The lavender River Island look also features a tie waist and tiers on the skirt, as well as a pearl-look button front. And if you love it, you may want to shop quick! It's a top-selling trending look on the retailer's site.

We think Duchess Kate would accessorise with her go-to Aspinal 'Mayfair' bag, £595 ($850)

You might not have any royal engagements to attend yourself, but don’t worry - this versatile dress will still get plenty of outings from your wardrobe.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner's chain bracelet is on Kate Middleton's wish list

The dress can be dressed up with strappy heels and a clutch for special events or dressed down with a blazer for smart but less formal occasions.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.