The very sweet story behind Kate Middleton's new designer handbag purchase

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant as ever as she returned to work following her summer break on Wednesday, and didn't disappoint with her chic outfit choice, either.

Looking beautiful in her Reiss blazer, wide-leg navy trousers and a Goat blouse, it was Kate's new arm candy that caught the eye of many royal fashion fans.

It appears that the Duchess has been handbag shopping over the summer, since she carried a gorgeous new top-handle piece from artisan British label Tusting - and there's a sweet story behind the brand.

WATCH: Kate returns to work with moving visit

Kate's new mini bag - seemingly her favourite at the moment - is the 'Holly' style from the accessories house, and sweetly, it was designed to mimic the style of another royal icon, Grace Kelly.

Kate looked stunning in her smart neutrals

The description reads: "With looks to die for and a seriously high cute factor, this classic small handbag was inspired by the 1950s top-handled styles made famous by icons like Grace Kelly and Jackie Onassis."

What's more, we bet Kate was taken by the story behind Tusting, which prides itself on its British heritage, local production and sustainable principles.

Dating back to shoemaking in the 1870s, the brand's history is pretty impressive, with its factory in Northampton dating back five generations. The bags are designed and made from start to finish in one place, using sustainable and luxurious leather.

The brand adds: "TUSTING is a family business – not just in name, but in practice, too. Our business is run by members of the Tusting family and we're just as passionate about premium leather goods as our ancestors were about their leather."

Sweetly, after Kate carried the bag in public, Tusting's Instagram account shared a snap of her taupe handbag, describing it as "our most regal bag".

One royal fan commented: "So good that the Duchess of Cambridge wore it!! Beautiful," to which the brand replied: "We still can't believe it." How lovely is that?

