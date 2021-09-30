Kate Middleton's glittering gold gown really was made for a Bond Girl - story revealed

Royal fashion fans are still talking about the Duchess of Cambridge's glittering night out at the James Bond premiere, after she made a serious fashion statement in her sequinned gown by Jenny Packham.

MORE: How Kate Middleton paid homage to Princess Diana's stunning style on the James Bond red carpet

And while many said she looked every inch the Bond girl in her look, it turns out that she really did wear a dress designed for the film franchise's famous femme fatales - since the designer has now revealed that the dress comes from a special collaboration collection with James Bond.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate wows on the red carpet at the James Bond premiere for No Time To Die

The official 007 Instagram account tweeted on Thursday: "To celebrate the forthcoming 60th anniversary of James Bond, @jennypackham has collaborated with EON Productions on an exclusive capsule collection of eveningwear gowns. The eight designs pay homage to the series’ legacy of powerful female characters."

PICTURES: The golden girls! Royals wearing the most dreamy golden gowns

Meanwhile, the British fashion house shared a quote from designer Jenny herself, who commented: "The Bond movies have been a cinematic constant of my life and their glamour has always inspired me. So, when I am asked to describe a highlight in my career – to see one of my designs in a Bond film is absolutely one of them."

To celebrate the forthcoming 60th anniversary of James Bond, @jennypackham has collaborated with EON Productions on an exclusive capsule collection of evening wear gowns. The eight designs pay homage to the series’ legacy of powerful female characters. pic.twitter.com/YNDSuehpHn — James Bond (@007) September 30, 2021



Kate's dress is part of a collection of James Bond-inspired gowns

Kate's beautiful gold dress features amongst the eight-piece collection, which also includes a beautiful orange silk number, a glittering wrap dress and a stunning black gown with sheer embellished sleeves.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall's royal first at James Bond premiere revealed

MORE: 25 incredible photos of the royals at film premieres

It's quite a rare move for the Duchess to be involved with such a collaboration, though it's not known whether she chose the dress coincidentally - or perhaps she really did want to be a Bond girl for the night.

The Duchess had everyone talking with her stunning gown

Kate did make a slight alteration to her gown for the premiere, however - the plunging neckline was taken to a more modest V-neck for the occasion.

Either way, fans quickly responded to the news about her red carpet outfit, with one joking on Twitter: "Sorry it’s not a Bond dress, it's the Duchess dress now!" and another adding: "Now I understand why Kate wore THAT DRESS."