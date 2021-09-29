The Duchess of Cornwall's royal first at James Bond premiere revealed Camilla looked incredible in an embellished Bruce Oldfield gown

The Duchess of Cornwall dazzled at a highly-anticipated red carpet royal appearance for the world premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die on Tuesday evening. While Camilla, 74, donned an embellished pale blue gown by Bruce Oldfield, she also sported a showstopping diamond brooch.

In a royal first for the Duchess, she wore Princess Marie Louise's Diamond Sunburst brooch, which has been part of the Queen's collection for decades.

While Her Majesty has never publicly worn the accessory, it was believed to have been passed down by the Queen Mother.

READ: Duchess Camilla's Princess Elsa moment at Bond premiere in Bruce Oldfield gown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton wows on the red carpet at James Bond world premiere

Princess Marie Louise of Schleswig-Holstein was born at Cumberland Lodge in Windsor Great Park in 1872 to Prince Christian of Schleswig-Holstein and Princess Helena, who was the third daughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

During her adult life, she took part in official events with the royal family, including the coronations of King George VI and the current Queen.

The Duchess wore Princess Marie Louise's Diamond Sunburst brooch

Princess Marie Louise died at her London home at the age of 84 in 1956 and is buried at the Royal Burial Ground, Frogmore at Windsor Great Park.

MORE: Inside Duchess Camilla's incredible royal jewellery collection

MORE: Kate Middleton's red carpet gown has royal fans saying the same thing

Charles and Camilla attended the premiere with William and Kate

Royal ladies, including the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex, have all been loaned jewels from the Queen's collection over the years, including tiaras, necklaces, bracelets and necklaces.

One of Camilla's favourite pieces is the diamond Greville tiara, which was originally made by luxury jewellers Boucheron for the Hon Mrs Greville in the 1920s. It even has an equally impressive five-strand diamond necklace to match.

Tiaras are typically reserved for formal occasions such as state banquets, the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps reception and for Her Majesty, at the State Opening of Parliament.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.