Pippa Middleton looked as gorgeous as ever at the weekend, as she was spotted out and about, dressed to impress. She may have been wearing jeans, but that didn't stop her from looking super glam.

In photographs that featured on MailOnline, the mother-of-two was wearing a classic, white knitted top from Lipsy. She also wore her trusty pair of Jimmy Choo trainers, and her hair tied back in a simple ponytail. We spied a pair of Joan High Rise Crop Corduroy Jeans, too. These fabulous trousers are cropped and boast a regular fit, wide straight leg, belt loops, two slip pockets at front and contrast stitching. You can pick them up in Selfridges for £225.

Pippa's sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, is known to love J Brand jeans, having been snapped in them many times. She often teams them with blazers for a smart, yet modern look. Kate's sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, has a fair few pairs in her wardrobe, too. Duchesses in denim!

Kate also wears J Brand jeans

The mother-of-two looked to have a wonderful tan, perhaps due to her short stay in the Côte d'Azur for her brother James' wedding to Alizée Thevenet, earlier this month. The ceremony took place surrounded by friends and family in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful villages in the area.

Pippa's jeans

J BRAND Joan cropped wide-leg high-rise jeans, £255, Selfridges

The couple's dogs Ella and Mabel were flower girls, and the day was celebrated in style by their nearest and dearest, including James's sister the Duchess of Cambridge, together with the Duke and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Pippa and her husband James Matthews and their young children Arthur and Grace – and of course his parents Michael and Carole Middleton.

