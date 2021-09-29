Kate Middleton pays homage to Princess Diana's stunning style on the James Bond red carpet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

All eyes were on the stunning Duchess of Cambridge at the James Bond: No Time to Die premiere on Tuesday evening as she dazzled royal fans in a jaw-dropping gold dress by Jenny Packham.

As Duchess Kate waltzed down the red carpet alongside Prince William and disappeared into the Royal Albert Hall to watch the debut of Daniel Craig's final appearance as Bond, we couldn't help but notice the similarities between Kate's glittering ensemble and the dress Princess Diana wore in 1985 to the Bond premiere of A View to a Kill.

Dripping in sparkles and cinched in at the waist, Kate's elegant Jenny Packham gown featured statement structured shoulders and sheer cape detailing. Quite literally one of Bond's golden girls, the Duchess turned heads as she donned the form-hugging ballgown that enveloped her in a cloak of gold-tone sequins. Simply stunning!

The Duchess looked incredible in the dazzling gold ensemble

Kate's custom dress bared an uncanny similarity to Princess Diana's shimmering metallic gown worn over three decades previously. Styled with metallic stilettoes and elegant golden earrings, the picture-perfect Duchess twinned with her former mother-in-law – and we're loving their shared sense of style.

Attending the 1985 A View to A Kill premiere alongside Prince Charles, Diana donned a silver pleated gown with structured shoulders and elegant backless design – a likely inspiration behind Kate's jaw-dropping gold ensemble.

It's not the first time Kate has taken inspiration from the Princess of Wales' wardrobe – and who can blame her? It's no secret the late Diana was a style icon of her time and continues to influence trends.

While Kate never met her mother-in-law, she shares many similarities with her when it comes to her personal style and there have been several times over the years when her fashion choices appeared to pay tribute to the People's Princess.

Duchess Kate is often spotted wearing pieces of Diana's jewellery, from her stunning diamond and sapphire engagement ring to the dazzling Lover's Knot tiara.

