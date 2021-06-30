Princess Anne is a picture of elegance in pastel skirt for engagement with the Queen The Princess Royal is attending a week of engagements in Scotland

Princess Anne was the picture of elegance as she stepped out with the Queen on Wednesday during their week of engagements in Scotland.

The monarch, 95, and Princess Anne, 70, visited The Children's Wood Project in Glasgow to learn about the work of the outdoor initiative, which aims to encourage a happy, healthy and resilient community through access to green space and outdoor learning.

Twinning with her mother, who also opted for a blue ensemble, Princess Anne donned a stylish pastel blue skirt and matching blazer, complete with a chic white trim.

The Princess Royal paired her look with navy gloves, a stylish blue silk scarf to match the Queen's outfit and accessorized with delicate gold jewellery. No royal lady leaves the palace without a handbag, of which Anne chose her signature navy shoulder bag and classic black court shoes for the occasion.

The royal mother-daughter duo both wore blue for the occasion

The Duchess of Cambridge has been loving teaming her outfits with a pair of classic gold hoops of late, and the Princess Royal adhered to the same trend on Wednesday. Perhaps Duchess Kate took a leaf out of Anne's style book?

Sporting her classic chignon hairstyle, the Queen's daughter looked lovely as she took part in the engagement, where both Anne and her mother spoke to local young people about the benefits of the Wood Project and their experiences of having access to the outdoor space, particularly during the pandemic.

Princess Anne accessorised with delicate gold jewellery

Anne's beautiful blue suit appears to be a new addition to her wardrobe, as were many of her looks worn to Royal Ascot earlier this month.

Royal fans were stunned when Anne stepped out onto the Berkshire racecourse wearing a stunning green jacquard dress and an eye-catching cream fascinator.

The Princess Royal turned heads at Ascot in a stunning jacquard dress

The royal's smart dress fell to just below the knee as per the strict Ascot dress code, and boasted button detailing on the bodice and 80s inspired puff sleeves.