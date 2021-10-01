The Queen styles up her casual headscarf with bold lipstick, and we love her for it She attended a joint engagement with Prince Charles

The Queen attended a rare engagement at Balmoral on Friday as she stepped out with Prince Charles to mark the start of the planting season for The Queen’s Green Canopy - opting to wear a casual outfit for the occasion.

Wearing a green overcoat, leafy head scarf and rubber boots, the monarch was happy to sport her country attire for the sweet occasion - though she did add a bold slick of bright pink lipstick.

She smiled happily as she met schoolchildren and teachers from Crathie Primary School with her eldest son, before they planted a tree together at the Balmoral Estate's historic cricket pavilion.

The Queen wore a silk headscarf and fuchsia lipstick

The Queen is regularly seen wearing headscarves, particularly at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and other outdoor occasions where she chooses to dress a little more casually.

Her usual designer of choice for the silk accessory is none other than French fashion house Hermès, whose iconic scarves have been individually screen-printed since the 1930s – and as the brand originated making harnesses and bridles for horses, we're not surprised Her Majesty is so loyal to it.

She stepped out at Balmoral with Prince Charles

The Queen's Green Canopy is a UK-wide Platinum Jubilee initiative which will create a lasting legacy in tribute to The Queen's 70 years of service to the nation, through a network of trees planted in Her Majesty's name.

She and Charles' planting of the copper beech tree will coincide with schools, community groups, families and individuals starting their own tree planting projects across the country. How lovely is that?

The pair planted a tree together

As Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, and the monarch poured soil into the pit of the copper beech sapling, he joked: "Let's hope it will survive!"

Afterwards, Her Majesty and Prince Charles joined the Crathie Primary School students for a group photograph with the newly planted tree. It will be added to the Queen's Green Canopy's interactive map, which will create a digital record of the green canopy of tree planting projects across the country. A day to remember, no doubt!