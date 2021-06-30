The Queen wears most cherished jewel for new Scotland outing The Monarch's brooch has a special story

The Queen was joined by Princess Anne during a new outing in Scotland on Wednesday, and wore a very special piece of jewellery for the occasion.

The royal sported another bright blue coat and matching hat on her trip, no doubt a nod to the colour of the Scottish national flag.

Her Majesty finished off her outfit with a pair of white gloves and one of her most cherished jewels, the Prince Albert brooch.

The brooch was given to Queen Victoria, the Queen's great great grandmother, from Prince Albert on the eve of their wedding in 1840.

The special item of jewellery contains a stunning, oval-shaped sapphire which is surrounded by diamonds, and it is even rumored that it inspired the design behind Princess Diana's engagement ring.

The 95-year-old and her daughter, the Princess Royal, visited The Children's Wood Project in Glasgow to learn about the work of the outdoor community initiative, which aims to encourage a happy, healthy and resilient community through access to green space and outdoor learning.

The royals spoke to local young people about the benefits of the Wood Project and their experiences of having access to the outdoor space, particularly during the pandemic.

Afterwards, they met schoolchildren and teachers from East Park Primary School.

During her trip, Her Majesty will visit businesses, charities and cultural institutions that highlight the pioneering work taking place to further community engagement, education, technology, and efforts to combat climate change.

On Monday, the royal sported another beautiful blue outfit as she was joined by her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, to visit AG Barr's factory, where the iconic Scottish Irn-Bru drink is manufactured.

The Queen wore a powder blue coat for the occasion, along with a matching blue hat that featured stunning blue and white flowers. She added her Pearl Trefoil Brooch to the coat and finished off the outfit with her favourite three-strand pearl necklace and matching pearl earrings.

