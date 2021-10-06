Kate Middleton's Bond girl dress is finally available to buy - but there's a catch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's been a week since the Duchess of Cambridge literally made jaws drop at the premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die. Unless you've been living on Mars, you'll know Kate's dazzling gold embellished Jenny Packham gown that took the world by storm.

The stunning number featured a twisted waist, a plethora of gold sequins and a totally incredible cape. The plunge-neck gown hit the headlines and royal fans have been dreaming of it ever since. And now this show-stopping piece can be yours! It's available to buy for a cool £3,917, and sizes are selling out majorly quickly. The only difference in design is that Kate's dress is slightly more bespoke; it doesn't have the extravagant shoulder detail.

WATCH: Kate Middleton wows on the red carpet at James Bond world premiere

The royal's dress was inspired by the iconic image of Jill Masterson, who was painted in gold and was draped on James Bond's bed in the 1964 film 'Goldfinger'.

Fashion fans will be aware of the fact that mother-of-three Kate loves Jenny Packham, having worn her frocks on countless occasions, so it doesn't surprise us that the Duchess chose the label for this special appearance.

Kate Middleton glittered at the No Time to Die premiere

Jenny Packham has just dropped the Bond Collection. As well as Kate's standout frock, the special capsule collection boasts seven other dresses any Bond girl would rock.

Check out the cape!

The day after the glittering premiere, the official 007 Instagram account tweeted: "To celebrate the forthcoming 60th anniversary of James Bond, @jennypackham has collaborated with EON Productions on an exclusive capsule collection of eveningwear gowns. The eight designs pay homage to the series’ legacy of powerful female characters."

Jenny Packham Goldfinger sequinned cape dress, £3,917, Farfetch

Meanwhile, the British fashion house shared a quote from designer Jenny herself, who commented: "The Bond movies have been a cinematic constant of my life and their glamour has always inspired me. So, when I am asked to describe a highlight in my career – to see one of my designs in a Bond film is absolutely one of them."

Jenny Packham The World Is Not Enough sequinned halter-neck dress, £3080, Farfetch

