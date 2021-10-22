Duchess Camilla glows in chic monochrome outfit for important engagement - and fans love her look She hosted tea at Clarence House

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant as ever this week as she hosted an event that was very close to her heart at Clarence House.

Camilla held a tea party at her home for the Royal Osteoporosis Society's supporters and volunteers, looking lovely in a chic layered outfit. Wearing one of her favourite pinafore dresses and floaty white shirts, she added glowing makeup and minimal jewellery.

After photos from the engagement were shared on Prince Charles and Camilla's official social media, fans quickly reacted to share their positive messages.

"Camilla looks so wonderful. I love the charities that the Duchess of Cornwall chooses to support," one wrote, while another added: "Beautiful picture of Camilla."

Duchess Camilla chatted with Valerie Farr, who was diagnosed with osteoporosis at 40

The Duchess' meaningful event was held to mark World Osteoporosis Day - which holds extra poignance to Camilla, since both her late mother and grandmother battled with the condition.

She met 25 volunteers and supporters to discuss the condition, which causes bones to lose strength and break more easily - sometimes by something as small as a cough or a hug.

The Royal Osteoporosis Society's CEO Craig Jones met with Duchess Camilla

The Instagram caption from Clarence House read: "Today, on #WorldOsteoporosisDay, The Duchess of Cornwall hosted a tea for @royalosteosoc supporters and volunteers.

"The charity, of which HRH is President, is dedicated to improving the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of this fragile bone disease. HRH has been involved with the charity for over 20 years as a result of her mother and grandmother's experience with osteoporosis.

Duchess Camilla hosted the afternoon tea at Clarence House, her home with Prince Charles

"During the event, the Duchess met Valerie Farr, who was diagnosed with a rare type of osteoporosis, known as pregnancy associated osteoporosis, after having her first child. Did you know every minute in the UK someone suffers a broken bone (a fracture) due to osteoporosis?"

Many royal fans were appreciative of Camilla's commitment to raising awareness of the cause, with one commenting: "Camilla brings to light a lot of serious issues in a very lovely way. You are doing a good job Camilla and will one day make an excellent Queen Consort."