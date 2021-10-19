Duchess Camilla surprises in chic midi dress with statement detail The Duchess of Cornwall always looks so sophisticated

The Duchess of Cornwall looked ever so chic on Tuesday when she wore a unique midi dress to attend The Oldie of the Year Awards.

Camilla could be seen stepping out in the navy number, which featured a contrasting white shirt-style collar, a pleated hem and white detailing on the sleeves. The royal accessorised with a matching navy clutch bag, black tights and simple black heels, looking as sophisticated as ever to attend the special event.

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall attends The Oldie of the Year Awards

She wore her hair in her signature platinum blowdry and could be seen sporting her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery.

The Duchess was joined by Gyles Brandreth, chairman of the awards, for the publication's first in-person ceremony since 2019 at The Savoy Hotel in London.

The Duchess of Cornwall looked stunning in the statement midi dress

For the past 29 years, The Oldie of The Year Awards has celebrated the achievements of those of the older generation who have made a special contribution to public life. Previous winners have included everyone from Oscar winners to Nobel laureates, from community care nurses to veteran athletes, from Sir John Major to Dame Olivia de Havilland and David Hockney.

Camilla's mother-in-law, The Queen, "politely but firmly" turned down a trophy from this year's ceremony because she "didn’t believe she met the relevant criteria" to accept.

The Queen "politely but firmly" turned down a trophy from this year's awards

Her Majesty graciously declined the award, stating that "you are only as old as you feel".

Gyles Brandreth wrote to her private secretary Sir Edward Young to ask if she would accept the main Oldie of the Year.

But in a letter published in the November issue of the magazine, her assistant private secretary Tom Laing-Baker wrote: "Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient."

