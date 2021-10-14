The Queen and Duchess Camilla's twinning detail you may have missed The royals and their special tribute to Wales…

It was wonderful to see Her Majesty The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on Thursday, as the trio took part in a royal appearance at the Opening Ceremony of the Sixth Session of the Senedd in Cardiff.

The monarch and Duchess Camilla both looked incredible at the event. The Queen dazzled onlookers in an outfit designed by Stewart Parvin. She sported a rose cashmere double breasted A-line coat, which she wore over a silk floral dress, in shades of grey, fuchsia and olive. Pinned to her lapel was the Welsh Daffodil brooch.

The beautiful yellow bloom is the national flower of Wales and is often worn on St David's Day, which celebrates Wales' patron saint, David.

Camilla arrived with Charles ahead of the Queen, looking super chic wearing a stunning red wool crepe coat dress by Fiona Clare with a bold matching hat by Philip Treacy. Pinned to her coat was the leek brooch.

The leek is seen as the original symbol of Wales.

It's wonderful to see both the royal ladies play tribute to Wales with their outfits - they both clearly had the same great idea.

As the Queen arrived at the Welsh Parliament, the Welsh National Anthem and British National Anthem were both played, and a royal salute was given. The Guard of Honour, founded by the Royal Navy with the Band of the Royal Marines, was in position in front of the Senedd. The Queen was met by the First Minister of Wales and the Llywydd of the Senedd.

Also during the event, the Queen, Charles and Camilla proceeded through the Neuadd, where local dignitaries, and those who have supported their communities during the pandemic, were gathered. They then enjoyed a musical performance by the Welsh National Youth Opera.

