Duchess Camilla is sensational in red alongside The Queen and Prince Charles

On Thursday, Her Majesty The Queen was accompanied by her son the Prince of Wales and her daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall, at the Opening Ceremony of the Sixth Session of the Senedd in Cardiff.

The Queen wore a Stewart Parvin outfit which consisted of a rose cashmere double breasted A-line coat, with a silk dress of autumnal woodland florals in shades of grey, fuchsia and olive.

The Queen looked incredible in pink

She also wore a matching hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan and the Welsh Daffodil brooch.

As Camilla arrived with Charles ahead of the monarch, she looked super chic wearing a stunning red wool crepe coat dress by Fiona Clare with a dazzling matching hat by Philip Treacy The blonde royal wore her hair in her trademark bouffant style and minimal makeup highlighted her features. She wore her black kitten heel shoes and carried a black bag.

Duchess Camilla wore a red Fiona Clare coat dress

As the Queen arrived at the Welsh Parliament, the Welsh National Anthem and British National Anthem were both played, and a royal salute was given. The Guard of Honour, founded by the Royal Navy with the Band of the Royal Marines, was in position in front of the Senedd. The Queen was met by the First Minister of Wales and the Llywydd of the Senedd.

We saw mother-of-two Camilla last week as she impressed her social media followers whilst getting involved with National Poetry Day on Thursday. Clarence House shared an audio clip of Camilla as she recited W.H. Auden's Night Mail and royal fans appeared to love her choice of poem to mark the occasion.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arriving

The Duchess is a supporter of Poetry Together, an initiative that brings together school children and older people to recite poetry.

School pupils and care home residents have been encouraged to sign up for the 2021 campaign by learning a poem by heart and meeting up to recite it together, along with enjoying some tea and cake, in the weeks following National Poetry Day on 7 October.

The initiative has asked those taking part in poetry parties to share clips to social media, and some lucky participants could be invited to join the Duchess for tea and cake. Now that sounds pretty fabulous, don't you think?

