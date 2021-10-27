Meghan Markle looks casual in denim jeans for latest appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle looked stunning in off-duty chic as she made her first public appearance since leaving New York with Prince Harry last month.

The Duchess of Sussex teamed up with Brightly as part of their online Storytime, where she proudly read her debut children's book, The Bench. The best-selling novel tells the story of the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes.

Wearing a light blue shirt and high waisted denim jeans, the Duchess looked radiant as she sat in the sunshine, speaking from a whimsical garden setting.

Meghan looked so effortless in the stunning shirt and denim combo

Meghan rolled up her sleeves and tucked in her lightweight shirt, teaming her casual look with several pieces of delicate gold jewellery, including Cartier's 'Love' bracelet in 18ct gold.

The mother-of-two wore her flowing raven hair in a sleek low bun, rocking a dramatic dark eye look and glowy makeup. We think she looks positively radiant!

Los Angeles may bring year-round sunshine, but that hasn't stopped us from wanting to replicate Meghan's laidback look for our autumnal wardrobe.

MEGHAN'S LOOK: Double Hiker Jeans, £188 / $238, Mother Denim

Meghan has long been a fan of denim, often choosing to buy her staple wardrobe pieces from Mother Denim. Though her exact jeans usually have an endless waitlist, we're loving this similar style that deserve a place in any wardrobe as a style essential.

Speaking from the garden setting, the Duchess added: "I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son Archie, and then turned it into a book so you can enjoy it too."

After reading her touching children's story, Meghan said: "I hope you enjoyed The Bench, I loved being able to share it with you and now I hope you're able to go and find your own special bench or chair or a little quiet nook, just a place that means something to you that you share with someone you love."

